ILWACO — John Bergman (known as Jon E. Joy), 78, passed away unexpectedly, on Sept. 3, 2020. He was born April 6, 1942 in Neosho, Missouri. John was a loving caring man, who never met a stranger, and always offered a helping hand.

A man of many talents. John served our country in the United States National Guard, he was a Camel cigarette advertising model, a singer, a song writer, a builder, a rancher, and manager of Beacon Charters and RV Park where he lived and retired in Ilwaco, Washington until his passing.

Although his career spanned many avenues, his passion and notoriety came from his love of music. Playing with the likes of The Platters, The Righteous Brothers, and even Ike and Tina Turner, Jon E Joy and his bands have touched the hearts and musical souls of many.

Jon E Joy’s professional credits are many. He’s played and recorded in Los Angeles with some of the best. His band, The Happy Medium, got rave reviews for three solid years as the house band for the then famous PJ’s in Hollywood. It was during his stint at PJ’s in the late ‘60s that Joy inherited his current stage name. One night while performing, Martha Raye, (famous actress and comic), came in and saw him dancing up a storm while playing his guitar simultaneously. She suddenly stood up and hollered, “Go, Johnny, go! From now on, you should be called Jumpin’ Johnny Joy!”

John was a loving son, brother, uncle, cousin, husband, stepfather, grandfather, great -grandfather, and friend to many, who will miss him greatly.

Memorial services are to be in May at the Blessing of the fleet, Loyalty Day Services in Ilwaco.

