OCEAN PARK — Our Grandpa (Poppa), lifelong peninsula resident, John Bell, passed away on Jan. 12, 2022, in Ocean Park at the age of 81. John was born to Pete and Mabel (Slagle) Bell on March 1, 1940, in Ocean Park.
He attended Ocean Park Elementary and later Ilwaco High School. There he was Class President, Vice President for Letterman’s Club, and voted most popular and peppiest by his peers before graduating in 1958.
John enlisted in the United States Marine Corp after high school and served proudly from 1958 – 1962. Once he returned home, he started working with Joe Geisler, who taught him many skills in carpentry and construction.
On Sept. 1, 1967, he married Joyce Davis and together they had five children. As they built their family, John continued to build his own business and built many homes here on the peninsula.
After his retirement, he took great pleasure in creating beautiful wood projects that were admired by many. From picnic tables, and flowerpots to benches and bird houses, many loved his craftsmanship, and He took great pride in it. John was a lifelong Hunter and Fisherman and a stranger to no one. He competed in the pool league for years and coached many seasons of youth baseball. He loved the Seahawks and the Mariners and would almost never miss a game.
He and Joyce enjoyed visiting casinos and many will remember him always having a canine companion. In his later years, he spent nearly every morning at Doc’s (where he was humorously known as Doc’s a**hole of the year) or a local restaurant having a cup of coffee and sharing many stories of the good ol’ days.
John was an avid beachcomber who found many treasures including glass floats and buoys. He even once lost a car while clam digging on the north end of the peninsula. John also learned to keep his head inside the window after having a seagull poop right in his ear!
He is preceded in death by his wife, Joyce and daughter Lori Duffy. He is survived by his sister Sharon (Charlie) Mills; sons Brad (Helen) Bell and John (Crystal) Bell; his daughters Tami Anfinson and Vicki Wirkkala; along with 15 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
John will be truly missed by family and friends.
