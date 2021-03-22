PENINSULA — John Lawrence Guimond, 71, died March 9, 2021, on the Peninsula.
He was born in Astoria, Oregon on June 17, 1949, to William and Gertrude Guimond and grew up in Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho; Spokane, Washington and San Pedro, California. He graduated from Fermin Lasuen High School in San Pedro and served three years in the U.S. Army as a military policeman at NATO Headquarters in Brussels, Belgium. Subsequently, he resided in Mission Viejo, California before moving to Washington state over 35 years ago.
He was an honorable and independent sort of person, preferring to work for himself, rather than others. John was always patriotic, saw the bright side of life, recognized the goodness in others and was blessed with many dedicated friends.
John and his beloved wife, Maria, ran ‘Hot Diggity Dog’ in Long Beach for many years, creating many delicious dishes and fond memories for the townspeople. He also saw the value in others’ castaways, founding Hobo Junction in Long Beach, Washington, where he sold collectables and used marine paraphernalia for many years; as well as glass fishing floats imported from Japan.
After the death of Maria, John learned that he, too, had contracted cancer and fought a brave five-year battle with cheerfulness and knowledge that his faith would lead him to our heavenly Father. John cherished his church family of Destiny Friends Church and was actively involved on a daily basis, caring for others and encouraging their faith-walk. His comment toward the end of his earthly life was, “I’m blessed to have found the Lord through friends and family.”
John leaves behind his brothers, Barry and Patrick Guimond and their families, as well as his step-son Mick; granddaughters Maeve and Isabel, and their mother, Elayne.
Special gratitude is expressed to Dan and Mindy Burns and hospice caregiver, Terry, for their loving care of John during his last days. His desire to pass away at home was fulfilled on March 9, 2021. A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, April 10, at 11 a.m., at The Neptune Theater in Long Beach. (Covid precautions to be observed.) A virtual option will be provided simultaneously via the Destiny Friends Church Facebook page, in real time, and also stored for later viewing.
