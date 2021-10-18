VANCOUVER — Our Father in Heaven called John Paul Haug home on Sept. 28, 2021.
Born on Feb. 13, 1975, to Rick and Kathy Haug in Wenatchee, Washington, John Paul spent 46 years between Northwest Kansas, the Midwest and the Pacific Northwest. Across the west he made his mark professionally in the show cattle world, guide and outfitting business and custom furniture trade. When he could spare a moment or two, John Paul loved to hunt and fish as well as season up and smoke something amazing on the barbecue.
His heart was always happiest when he was showing his nephews, nieces and cousins how to reel in a ‘big one’ or he was fixing an out of this world barbecued feast for his family and friends. JP’s sense of humor was loved near and far along with his deep love for family and kids. He touched hundreds of lives in his short time on this side of Heaven and would want nothing more than to celebrate with his friends and family one last time — for now.
Therefore, his family will be holding a Celebration of Life, followed by a JP style, top-of-the-line, Whole Hog Barbecue at 11 a.m. on Oct. 30 at the Long Beach Grange, 5715 Sandridge Rd, in Long Beach, Wash. JP’s friends and family from all chapters of his life are encouraged to join us as we share stories and fond memories of our loving son, brother, husband, uncle and friend.
Until we meet again, John Paul’s spirit and fun-loving memories will forever be etched in our hearts.
