SHELTON — Longtime Shelton resident John Richard Hill passed away peacefully on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family after a battle with Parkinson’s disease and dementia. John was born Aug. 7, 1945 in Astoria, Oregon to Raymond and Ida (Hendrickson) Hill.

John had lived in Seaside, Ore., and Long Beach, Wash., before moving to Aberdeen, Elma and settling in Shelton. He graduated from Ilwaco High School in 1963; Lower Columbia College in 1965; Western Washington University in 1967 and later graduate school.

On July 30, 1983 John married the love of his life Debra Beerbower in Aberdeen. She survives him at the family home in Shelton.

John worked for the Aberdeen School District from 1967 to 1979 teaching fourth grade and kindergarten at Robert Gray Elementary; from 1979 to 1987 he was the vice principal at Elma Elementary School; 1987 to 2008 he was the principal at Mt. View Elementary School in Shelton. John retired in June 2008 after 41 years of being an educator.

John was a member of the Porter Sunday School in Porter, Wash.; Kristmas Town Kiwanis Club in Shelton, a member of the Regional and State Principal Association, as well as other service organizations through the years. John also proudly served in the Washington State National Guard.

He was a passionate athlete and sports enthusiast. He played slow pitch and basketball in Aberdeen, Shelton and Olympia leagues; was a coach for his children’s youth ball leagues; enjoyed playing tennis, bowling and bowled in senior leagues at Elma Lanes; John was an original season ticket holder and 12th man for the Seahawks since 1975-76 season, and was a collector and refinisher of antique oak furniture.

In addition to his wife Debbie, he is also survived by his children Jonathan (Katie) of Shelton; Eric (Ruby) of Lynnwood, and Marissa (Mike) DeLaMatter of Spokane, Washington, three grandchildren, and other numerous relatives.

John was preceded in death by his parents Ray and Ida Hill and brothers Stan and Jim Hill.

The family would like to thank the many loving and caring in-home caregivers who assisted John in his last years.

A private graveside service was held at Masonic Cemetery in Elma on Jan. 5, 2021. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be directed to Mason County Fire District 13 or the UW BRaIN Lab. Information can be accessed at www.gofundme.com keyword John Hill Benevolent Fund Donations.

To share memories or sign the online guestbook please visit www.harrisonfamilymortuary.com.