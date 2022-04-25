LONG BEACH — John Wayne Eaton went home to be with the Lord on March 31, 2022. He was born in Seattle in 1943 to parents, Wayne and Verlina Eaton.
Growing up he learned to enjoy the wide range of opportunities the Pacific Northwest offers. Hunting, fishing, and camping were among his favorites. As he did with his Dad, he continued to live that lifestyle with his wife Sandra (Sandy), their three children and his grandson.
After completing high school John joined the Army, becoming a member of the Army’s Special Operations Forces Green Berets.
At the age of 27, while serving the Peace Corps in Jamaica, he met the love of his life, Sandy to whom he has been married to for 51 years. They raised their family in Auburn and he enjoyed a successful teaching career with the Kent School District for 30 years.
After spending summers on the Long Beach Peninsula they made their home in Seaview where he became an active member of the Elks. In recent years they enjoyed spending winters in Arizona. While returning to his much-loved home on the peninsula, John suffered a stroke and suddenly passed away.
John was a loving son, husband to Sandy, father to Jason, Veronica Swartz (husband Damion), and Adam, hands on grandpa to Kazi, loving brother to Lin Brad-ford and JoAnne Wiseman (husband Larry) and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. He would go out of his way to help someone, family or friend. He was a good neighbor.
His good-natured smile, enthusiasm, positive energy and his presence will be truly missed but never forgotten.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Elks or the South Pacific County Humane Society.
John’s celebration of life will take place at a later date.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Thank you for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.