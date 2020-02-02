EVERETT — Jon Joseph Aasen, 69, passed away Jan. 5, 2020, in Everett, Wash., surrounded by loved ones. He was born April 8, 1950, in Longview, Wash., to Ruth Marjorie (Anderson) Aasen and Joseph “Joe” Irvin Aasen.
Jon grew up in Longview and graduated from R.A. Long High School in 1968. He was an accomplished high school athlete and was honored as a member of the football team that was recently inducted into the school’s hall of fame for their undefeated season during his senior year. Jon wore jersey #51 during his senior year in 1967. His son, Matthew, later wore jersey #51 during his senior year at R.A. Long High School in 2003. Jon earned his associate degree from Lower Columbia College in Longview and later attended the University of Washington in Seattle.
Jon had a strong sense of adventure and a great appreciation for nature and the outdoors. Some of his favorite hobbies included hiking, camping, fishing, and traveling the country to explore the national parks. Other memorable experiences included private airplane and helicopter tours of Mount St. Helens, the Long Beach Peninsula, and the Juneau Icefield. Jon had a very good balance of respect for the past, but also an innovative eye to the future. His ability to laugh with others and at himself made him endearing to everyone. He could fill up the room without saying hardly anything.
Jon was a proud father to his children, Matthew and Adrienne. He was a master craftsman, spending his life dedicated to his work as a carpenter, primarily in the Pacific Northwest. Jon moved to Long Beach in 2010 and lived his dream of spending his retirement at the beach.
Jon is survived by his children, Matthew “Matt” Aasen and Adrienne (Grant) Driver and their mother, Susan Gregg; his sisters, Virginia (Ron) Siltanen and Janelle (Karl) Farstad; his sister-in-law, Natalie Hanson; and many nieces and nephews. Jon is preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Ruth Aasen; his brothers, Donald “Don” and David Aasen; and an infant son, David Jacob Aasen.
Per Jon’s wishes, his ashes will be scattered at sea and he will be recognized with an engraved plaque on the Maritime Memorial Wall in Astoria, Oregon for his time spent as a Deckhand on the Sea Otter.
A celebration of life is planned for Saturday, March 7, at 4:30 p.m., at the Long Beach Elks (110 Pacific Ave, Long Beach, WA 98631). All family and friends are welcome.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Thank you for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.