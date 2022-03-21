Obituary: Jon Belcher

ILWACO — Jon Eric Belcher was passed away due to Parkinson’s Disease on March 19, 2022, at the Ocean Beach Hospital in Ilwaco, Washington. He was with his wife, Jamie Dru Belcher, and his stepdaughter, Gretchen Dru Blake, and is also survived by his stepson, Drew Spindler, and four granddaughters: Sawyer, Isley, Amelia, and Hazel.
He was born on April 18, 1947 in Bronxville, NY.
Jon loved music. He was a professional drummer who studied at the Berklee School of Music in Boston, after serving in the U.S. Army in Okinawa. Jon toured with major artists including Phoebe Snow, Al Wilson, and was the drummer on all the Fat Albert cartoon soundtracks. His biggest hit on the Billboard Hot 100 Top 10 was “Junkfood Junkie” from the 1970s. In the 2000s, Jon was the bandleader of The Savoy Swing Band that worked all the jazz festivals in the Pacific Northwest. Jon taught drum clinics and master classes for Ludwig Drums, and published his Drumset Workouts Series with Hal Leonard Publishers. He studied and earned his black belt in Kenpo Karate under the instruction of Ed Parker in Los Angeles, Calif., and later taught students of his own.
Jon spent the final years of his life at the beach with the love of his life, Jamie. They met when they were teenagers, and always had each other’s backs.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Thank you for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.