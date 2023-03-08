ILWACO — Jon Reeder Dickerson died Dec. 5, 2022 in Ilwaco, Washington, aged 87, at peace and surrounded by love.

Jon was born to Kenneth and Eilleen Dickerson Nov. 15, 1935 in Walla Walla, Washington. He grew up on a farm in the presence of family love, given by his parents, his brother, grandparents and a myriad of aunts, uncles and cousins on both sides of his family tree. Jon graduated from Walla Walla High School and went to the Eastern Washington College of Education, where he met the love of his life, Shirley Anne Brown. They were married June 12, 1955 in Hazelton, Idaho. Jon graduated from college in June 1957 and was commissioned into the U.S. Army.

