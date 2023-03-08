ILWACO — Jon Reeder Dickerson died Dec. 5, 2022 in Ilwaco, Washington, aged 87, at peace and surrounded by love.
Jon was born to Kenneth and Eilleen Dickerson Nov. 15, 1935 in Walla Walla, Washington. He grew up on a farm in the presence of family love, given by his parents, his brother, grandparents and a myriad of aunts, uncles and cousins on both sides of his family tree. Jon graduated from Walla Walla High School and went to the Eastern Washington College of Education, where he met the love of his life, Shirley Anne Brown. They were married June 12, 1955 in Hazelton, Idaho. Jon graduated from college in June 1957 and was commissioned into the U.S. Army.
Jon knew he wanted to be an Army pilot. The Army said choose a branch, serve an overseas tour of duty; then we will flight test you. Jon selected the Field Artillery, blew things up in Germany for three years, then returned to the U.S. to became a pilot. He learned to fly fixed-wing aircraft at Fort Rucker, Alabama, then came into his joy flying helicopters. He flew the 38th parallel in peacetime Korea and served two tours as a combat helicopter pilot in Vietnam. It is not a stretch to say Jon saved many young lives at the Battle of Dak To, Hill 875 and the Battle of Ben Hua. Jon went on to become an instructor and a check pilot.
Jon retired after 22 years years in the Army, and a second career as a computer programmer. He and Shirley moved from Utah to the Long Beach Peninsula, where they enjoyed making new friends, volunteering in the community, fishing and cruising. Jon became an active member of the Coast Guard Auxiliary. Jon and Shirley were active members of Ocean Park United Methodist Church. In 2010 after 54 years of marriage, Shirley passed away, leaving a hole in Jon’s heart. Though his family and faith sustained him, it was meeting Diane Lee Curry through a church ministry that led Jon to believe he could be happy again, that he could love again. Jon and Diane were married and had eight years together before her death in 2020. Jon and Diane made a church home at Ocean Beach Christian Fellowship.
Jon is survived by his loving family: daughter Sherri Dickerson, son Tim Dickerson (wife Debbie), daughter Laurie Christensen (husband Carl), grandchildren Jennifer White, Julie Mattfeld, Paige Dunford (husband William), Jessica Grigsby (husband Ryan), Jesse Dickerson, Robert Christensen (wife Amber), great-grandchildren Sara, Jack and Christopher Jorgensen, Olivia and Emma White, Forrest Dunford, and Alida and Arrie Christensen.
A memorial service will be held at Ocean Beach Christian Fellowship in Seaview, Washington on March 24, 2023 at 2 p.m.
