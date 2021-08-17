OCEAN PARK — Joseph John Candito, 62, died Aug. 10, 2021, in Ocean Park. He was born Dec. 10, 1958, in Seattle, Wash., to Joseph and Sally Candito.
Joe graduated from Auburn High School in 1977 where he attended G.R.C.C. in their welding program. Upon Joe’s graduation from college he became a member of the Boilermaker’s Union embarking on a long career as a professional welder. During this time Joe had his only son Clint Olson. Joe travelled to and enjoyed many parts around the globe while working with the Boilermakers and retiring from them after 35 years. Joe Resided in Ocean Park Wash. for his last years with his wife Lara Hulben-Candito. Joe is preceded in death by his father Joseph and mother Sally. Joe is survived by his stepmother, Carolyn Candito; his wife, Laura; his son, Clinton (Ashley) Olson; son, Taylor (Hope) Zapata; daughter, Alexandra (Brian) Davis; son Christopher (Angela) Zapata; sisters, Gina (Dan) Deaton, Lisa (Robert) Hardy, Barbara (Paul) Chamberlin. Joe had many nieces, nephews and grandchildren who will miss him dearly.
His service will be held this Wednesday, Aug. 18 with viewing from noon to 12:50 p.m., service is from 1 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. at Penttila’s Chapel by the Sea at 1515 South Pacific Avenue in Long Beach.
A celebration of life will be held at Ocean Park Eagle’s club starting at 3 p.m.
