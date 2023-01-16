NASELLE — Joseph “Joe” David Carter, 59, of Naselle, Washington, died while standing duty on board the USS Frank Cable on Dec. 29, while drydocked near Mission Viejo, California.
He was born in Portland on Dec. 18, 1963, the son of Paul W. Carter Jr. of El Paso, Texas, and Judy Kay Flynn Carter Dugan, of Astoria.
He was raised in Astoria, where he received his high school education, and then attended the Puget Sound Diving School in Seattle before returning to Astoria, where he continued his education at the Marine and Environmental Research and Training Station at Clatsop Community College.
He started his career in Kodiak, Alaska, as a deckhand on the Heligsos’ fishing boat after high school. While in Alaska, he also worked on Foss Tugboats. Then, Joe proceeded to go to the diving school in Seattle.
In Florida, he also worked on a ship hunting for deep sea treasure. Joe left the ship prior to the huge find of the Atocha shipwreck site. He made a career of underwater welding on the oil rigs in the Gulf of Mexico, off the coasts of Texas and Louisiana. Joe returned to Astoria to start gillnet fishing in Youngs Bay.
About 25 years ago, Joe changed his plans to work for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Miller Freeman. Then he moved on to the Army Corps of Engineers, where he worked on the U.S. Army Vessel Essayons and the USAV Yaquina. While working for the Army Corps of Engineers, Joe was also working on the Oregon Responder out of Astoria.
Joe had made his home in Naselle, where he joined as a volunteer firefighter at the Naselle Volunteer Fire Department. In late 2019, he transitioned to the U.S. Navy Sealift Command, and served on the U.S. Naval Ship Walter S. Diehl for a year. He then transferred to the USS Frank Cable, where he passed away while serving aboard the ship.
Joe is survived by his three children, Christina Carter and Matthew Carter, both of Naselle, and Michelle Carter, of Castle Rock, Washington.
Also surviving him are his brothers, Daniel Carter, of Astoria, and Mark Carter (Sherrie), of Mount Angel; his sister, Jeannette Carter Fish (Robert Fish), of Warrenton; his stepbrothers, Tim Dugan (Mary Dugan), of Astoria, Chris Dugan (Kellie Dugan), of Seaside, and Mike Dugan; stepsisters, Colleen Heligso (Kent Heligso), of Kodiak, and Mollie Praskey (Nate Praskey), of Troup, Texas; and multiple nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by his stepfather, Joe E. Dugan, in 2016, and by a stepbrother, Dan Dugan.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial to celebrate the life of Joseph David Carter will be held at St. Mary, Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 1465 Grand Ave., at 11 a.m. Saturday. A luncheon will follow in the church auditorium.
Ocean View Funeral & Cremation Service of Astoria is in charge of the arrangements.
