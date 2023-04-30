NASELLE — Joseph Robert Barnes passed away at home in Naselle, Washington on April 22, 2023.
Joe was born on May 5, 1944 in San Diego, CA. to Joseph Aaron Barnes and Katherine (Whitefort) Barnes.
Since his father was in the U.S. Navy, the family moved many times as Joe was growing up. He always said they moved 38 times while he was in elementary school. Joe received his Master’s Degree in Business Administration from California State College in Long Beach, California. He was the district manager for Metropolitan Life Insurance for a number of years.
He married Nina Colli on Jan. 17, 1970 in Glendora, California. Their only child, Joey, was born Jan. 24, 1972. After quitting work at Met Life, the family traveled by motorhome across the USA, selling Nina’s paintings and Joe’s woodwork. They settled in Tokeland, Washington in 1990 after purchasing the former Coast Guard station. Nina died in 2004. In 2013 Joe married Anita (Kilponen) Raistakka. They traveled to Mulege, BCS, Mexico three times and to Alaska.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife Anita, son Joseph Robert Barnes II of Hoquiam, grandsons Aaron of Spanaway, Washington, Kyle, Joshua, and granddaughter Isis of Hoquiam, grandson Christopher of New York, NY, stepson Linn Morton (Christiana) of Pikeville, NC., step daughter Evie, and nieces and nephews in North Carolina. Tina Croft Barnes, the children’s mother, survives in Tokeland, as well as his brother, Jon Barnes also of Tokeland.
There will be a wake at Hunter’s Inn in Naselle on Thursday, May 4 from 4 to 6 p.m. Donations can be sent to Appelo Archives Center, 1056 SR 4, Naselle, WA 98638 or Finnish American Folk Festival, P.O. Box 156, Naselle, WA 98638, or to any other nonprofit of your choice. Arrangements being provided by Penttila’s Chapel by The Sea.
