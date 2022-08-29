OCEAN PARK — Joseph Ryan Fish, 85, passed away Aug. 22, 2022. He was a beloved husband, father and grandfather.
Joe was born on the Fourth of July, 1937, in Portland, Oregon and lived in the Portland/Vancouver area for 62 years, moving to Ocean Park, Wash. in 1999.
Joe graduated from Vancouver High in 1955 and Clark College in 1957. He served in the Navy from 1959 - 1963. In 1967, he married Donna Olander. He retired from Continental Can Co (Crown Cork and Seal) in 1999 after 30 years and was a Teamster.
He belonged to and was past governor of the Peninsula Moose Lodge # 2362. He also served as past president of the Eagles #3602.
Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Donna, son Michael and son Joseph from a previous marriage, and grandsons Landon and Lucas. Joe chose to be cremated and to have his ashes spread on the Washington coast in Ocean Park. There will not be a memorial service and the family will have a private celebration of life.
