OCEAN PARK — Joyce Darlene Bell, 78, died at her Ocean Park residence on Nov. 8, 2019, with her family at her side. The daughter of Tom and Rachel (Turntine) Davis, she was born in Jefferson City, Missouri on Nov. 29, 1940. At age 6 she moved with her family to the Peninsula.
Joyce knew John Bell from their grade school days in Ocean Park. One day, in the sixth grade, they were playing football (she was quite the tomboy). John tackled her and broke her leg. They didn’t see much of each other after that! Then in the 1960s they re-kindled the friendship and on Sept. 1, 1967, she and John married in Ocean Park. This was a union of 52 years.
Joyce was a wife, mother and homemaker. A graduate of Ilwaco High School, she had worked 12 years for Jolly Roger Seafoods in Nahcotta before becoming a real estate agent. She worked for Lighthouse Realty until her retirement in 1995. Over the years she enjoyed fishing, tending her flowers, traveling and especially her children and grandchildren.
Besides her husband, Joyce is survived by sons, John Bell of Ocean Park and Brad Bell of Long Beach; daughters, Vicki Bell (Wirkkala) of Zillah, Wash., and Tami Bell (Anfinson) of Warrenton, Ore.; her sisters, Linda Mikkola of Ocean Park, Joan Mosher of Long Beach and Pat Bolden of Long Beach; 15 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Lori Duffy; sisters, Phyllis Davis and Mary Hennington, and brothers Rex “Rocky” Doc, and Alvie Davis.
No formal service. Her guestbook is available at www.penttilaschapel.com.
