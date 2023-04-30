Joyce Louise Larvik Jones

OCEAN PARK — Joyce Louise Larvik Jones passed away April 8, 2023 in Ocean Park, Washington.

Joyce was born in Portland, Oregon on March 13, 1937 to Olaf and Beulah Larvik. She graduated from Lebanon High School in 1954 and from the University of Oregon in 1958 with a bachelor’s degree in education. Joyce taught primary school for two years.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Thank you for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.