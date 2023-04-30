OCEAN PARK — Joyce Louise Larvik Jones passed away April 8, 2023 in Ocean Park, Washington.
Joyce was born in Portland, Oregon on March 13, 1937 to Olaf and Beulah Larvik. She graduated from Lebanon High School in 1954 and from the University of Oregon in 1958 with a bachelor’s degree in education. Joyce taught primary school for two years.
In 1958 she married Leslie Beaton and together they had four children. Joyce was married to the Reverend Llano Thelin from 1982 until his death in 1996. She was married to Russell Jones from 1999 until her death.
In 1980, Joyce returned to work, beginning a long career in social work that included working for the Eugene Big Brother/Big Sister program, the March of Dimes, as the legislative advocate for the Oregon Lutheran Church, the Bellevue, Washington Red Cross, and the Pacific County, Washington Head Start Program. In 1994, she retired to the beach and resided in Ocean Park.
Joyce was a committed member of Ocean Park Lutheran Church. She was a lay person of the church, was active on the church’s council for many years, Community Table program and the church’s quilting group — making quilts for those in need.
Joyce was a devoted grandmother. For many years she hosted “Grammy Camp” at the beach for her grandchildren. Joyce loved the arts and was a member of the Peninsula Players and the Bayside Singers. She was a highly accomplished knitter and a seasoned world traveler. An avid walker, Joyce was often seen on the Long Beach Peninsula walking her beloved dogs.
Joyce is survived by her husband Russell Jones, her children Robert Beaton (Kim), John Beaton, Andrew Beaton (Madoka), and Beth Parsons (Jim) along with six stepchildren, and 16 grandchildren. She is preceded in death by husbands Les Beaton and Llano Thelin and her grandchild John Aseka.
There will be a service including communion at 1 p.m. with a Celebration of Life after at Ocean Park Lutheran Church on June 10 at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Ocean Park Food Bank.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Thank you for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.