OCEAN PARK — In her eternal life, this world will feel a little bit empty with the passing of Judy McIntyre on March 2, 2019, at the age of 76.
Judy lived on the Peninsula for over 20 years. She was a small business owner and a health care provider.
She is loved and remembered by three sisters, Nancy Hope, Norma Lieblang and Kathy Burger as well as her three daughters, Robyn Dougherty and Beth Armstrong of Ocean Park and Patricia James of Ilwaco.
Judy loved her 14 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She was known as “Encyclopedia Grandma” to her grandchildren and children and was always there to help with their homework emergencies. Reading was her favorite pastime and she read nearly a book a day. She loved knowledge of any kind.
According to her children, “Our mother left a legacy of pride and honor of our constitution and our United States and to be respectful of the words that were written so long ago. For that we thank her. … She was your best friend and all were blessed who knew her. She was our friend and she was much admired. Her first love was to her family. ”
Her sister, Ellen Hill, preceded her in death as did her eldest daughter, Mary Lynn Payne; her first husband and friend W. James Carroll and her true love Thomas McIntyre.
“Go with God Momma, He loves you too.”
