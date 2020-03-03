ILWACO — Judy Kay Rusiecki, 58, died following a brief battle with cancer, with her family at her side on Feb. 27, 2020 at her home in Ilwaco. The daughter of Neil and Eleanor (Irons) Wolf, she was born in Colby, Kansas on April 20, 1961.
Judy was a graduate of Southern Oregon University with a degree in sociology/physiology. She married Jeff Rusiecki on Feb. 26, 1989.
In 1999 she moved to Ilwaco where Jeff was stationed with the U.S. Coast Guard at Station Cape Disappointment and had been a Peninsula resident since.
Judy had worked in juvenile rehabilitation in the corrections profession. She enjoyed various arts and crafts, gardening, her pets and spending time, both in person and on-line, with family and friends.
Besides her spouse Jeff, she is survived by mother Jan of Colby, Kansas; father and mother-in-law Dan and Fran Rusiecki of Tucson, Arizona; brothers Greg and Rod Wolf; L.J., Doyle and Martin Irons, Steve Rusiecki, Bruce Risiecki and Jeff Northcutt; sisters Jill and Wendy, Dannille Northcutt, Danielle Rusiecki, Shannon Rusiecki and Elizabeth Pakosta; 17 nieces and nephews; and one great niece. Also surviving are her rescue-canine companions Jake, Jessie, Luke, Lucy and Louie.
Memorial service will be Saturday, March 7 at 1 p.m., at St. Peter Episcopal Church (Peninsula Church Center) in Seaview.
Her guestbook is available at www.penttilaschapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Thank you for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.