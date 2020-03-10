CENTRALIA — Judy A. (Reed) Torppa of Longview passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020 at Providence Centralia Hospital. She was 74 years old. Judy was born Jan. 9, 1946 in Shelton Wash., to Clinton and Julia (Erickson) Reed of Rochester.
After surviving breast cancer in 2000, Judy started another battle with pancreatic cancer. She underwent major surgery and rounds of chemotherapy. The doctors called her a strong woman and she did everything possible to fight her cancer.
Judy was truly spirited and hard working. She spent much of her life working in road construction and the timber industry. She was also an antiques dealer and collector and operated antique stores in Naselle and Ilwaco.
Married nearly 23 years, Judy and husband Charles Torppa, a lifelong Naselle resident, enjoyed traveling and spending time with family. She also loved spending time outdoors gardening and feeding the birds that frequently visited on the patio. Judy enjoyed many crafts including beading and sewing and credited her sister-in-law, Ruth for sparking her passion for quilting. Judy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She will be dearly missed.
Judy is survived by her husband, Charles Torppa; son and daughter-in-law James and Rebecca Lovin of Portland; and grandson Andrew who she especially loved spending time with. She is also survived by two brothers Ernest (Flossie) Reed of Centralia and Harley (Debra) Reed of Chehalis; and her sister, Vivian (Art) Busse of Naselle. She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers Gerald, Robert, Ralph, Eugene Reed and sisters Beverly Lytle and Theo (Teddy) West.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 28 at 1 p.m. at the Newaukum Grange #198, 710 Highway 603 Chehalis, WA 98532
Donations may be made to the Oregon Health & Science University Foundation.
