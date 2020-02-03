PORTLAND — Lilian June Dust, a long-term resident of Seaview, died Jan. 20, 2020, in Portland.
“June,” the name she favored, was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba on June 10, 1946. She immigrated to the United States as a young child, eventually married, and had two children, Nathaniel and Fred. Prior to moving to Seaview she was a key figure in the Bush School community in Seattle, Washington. As the wife of the Headmaster, she was honored by the Trustees in this special thank you.
“Throughout the year, June Dust has entertained, enabled and encouraged the students, faculty, staff, parents, and trustees of The Bush School. Whether planning, serving, or preparing dinner for hundreds at the Dust home, entertaining alumni and trustees, or housing snowbound students and parents, she is always ready and eager to help and support the efforts of the school. She is a special gift to Bush School. We are most grateful for her generosity and her talents.”
In 1995, following a life changing stroke, she moved to Seaview with her family. Her body suffered but her spirit held true. Glen Gillespie in an article written for the Chinook Observer captured her spirit with the following:
Who, indeed, could forget June Dust, that plucky lady in her electric powered cart, tooling down the center of K Place with two of her dogs in close pursuit, on her way to the post office or Sid’s Market. (June’s golden retriever was one of the few dogs allowed inside at Sid’s.)
She lived down near the south end of K Place, and the first time I met her she was booming along the road on her electric cart, friendly and out-going as always. I stopped to chat and we soon became friends.
June was recovering from a massive stroke suffered several years earlier, which affected her speech, caused partial paralysis and other physical problems. After long months of physical therapy her condition improved. She regained her speech and soon was able to get around home with the aid of leg braces.
She enjoyed cooking, and her culinary specialty was preparing delicious desserts at Seaview’s Depot restaurant, then owned by June’s son and daughter-in-law.
As she adapted to her new and daunting physical circumstances, June Dust began taking part in community activities. In 1999 she was an organizer and busy chairman of the first annual “K Place Block Party” — a neighborhood gathering and potluck dinner that brought folks together from several nearby streets.
June lived in Seaview until her health required her to move to the Portland area a little more than two years ago. She will always be admired and loved by family and friends.
