LONG BEACH — Kay Buesing passed away on Thursday afternoon, February 25, 2021, in Long Beach, Washington at the age of 86. She spent the end of her life surrounded by family who adored her, living on the peninsula where she has made substantial impacts for over 40 years.
She was an English teacher who could rarely find the right word, but always found fun ways to make a point. She once lost her keys in her stick shift, and called for help saying they had disappeared down the “shift shaft”. She was famously, and cheerfully, bad at the word game Taboo. She taught hundreds of people to love reading, and drama, and art of all kinds. In her over two decades as the director of the World Kite Museum, Kay helped organize the diverse and widespread kiters of the world with her husband Jim to create a wonderful monument to their community.
She was the warmest possible mother to two daughters, two son-in-laws, and a grandmother to two grandsons, as well as a tremendous influence on everyone she met in the community. The energy and attitude of our dear English Teacher, Kite Lady, Matriarch, Book Lover, Drama Enthusiast, and Absolute Jewel will be sorely missed.
Due to the pandemic, there are no current plans for a memorial. If you want to pay your respects, Kay would always appreciate a donation to the World Kite Museum, P.O. Box 964, Long Beach, WA, 98631. Kay (Katharine) Grace Buesing, née Bayer, was born in Merrill, Wisconsin to Lester and Gertrude Bayer. She was predeceased by her parents, her husband Jim (James) Buesing, and her sister Peggy (Margaret) Schefdore. She is survived by her sister Susie (Susan) McMillan, her daughters Pam Buesing (Don Moore) and Kim Abel (Bob), grandsons Kellen and Riley Abel, and many wonderful nieces, nephews, great, and great great.
