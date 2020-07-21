GRAYS RIVER — Katherine Lee Rostad, 66 years old, died on July 18, 2020, after a 12-year battle against cancer. She was the loving wife of Bjarne Rostad. They spent 42 wonderful years together.

Born in Longview, Washington, on March 17, 1954, she was the beautiful daughter of Oral and Thelma Thompson. She graduated from Columbia River High School, and Lewis and Clark College. She worked as a teacher and substitute teacher until becoming a full-time wife and mother.

She was a devoted Seventh-day Adventist, member of the Naselle Friday Fun Club, and a member of the Peoria Indian Tribe. She loved to sing, play piano, sew and she loved her family above all else. Nothing made her happier than when she was with her family. We will all remember her for the kind, caring, thoughtful, beautiful person she was.

She is survived by her husband, Bjarne Rostad; her brother, Charlie Thompson; her daughters, Laura Warmuth, Lisa Nortrup and Rebecca Rostad Kluth; and her grandchildren, Grace Rostad, Luke Warmuth and Patience Nortrup. She was predeceased by her parents Oral and Thelma Thompson.

Her final resting place will be Grays River Grange Cemetery, in Grays River, Washington.

