CHINOOK — Katie Jo (Litschke) Engel, 74, a life-long resident of Chinook, Washington, passed away at her home on Aug. 6, 2020 after a four-year battle with cancer.

Katie was born in Chinook, Wash., on Feb. 17, 1946 to William and Ernesteen (Belknap) Litschke. Katie was a 1965 graduate of Ilwaco High School.

She married James (Jim) Engel on December 2, 1967. Together they raised three children; Jim (Tammy) Engel, Rob (Pam) Engel, and Sarah (Jeff) Kirsch. Besides her three children, Katie is survived by six grandchildren, Samantha Engel, Annie Engel, Joseph Kirsch, Ben Engel, Sadie Kirsch and Joshua Kirsch; great-granddaughter, Kassie Engel; sister, Fran Carter and brother; Fred Litschke. She was preceded in death by her mother, Ernesteen; father, William; brother, Bill; brother-in-law, Richard; and nephew, Richie.

A family gathering will be held at a later date.

