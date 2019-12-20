VANCOUVER — Keith A. Dudley, died Dec. 8, 2019 in Vancouver. The son of Russell Dudley and Ruth McCartney, he was born May 13, 1933 in Portland, Oregon.
He attended Vestal grade school with his lifelong friends, Pete Bauer and Ed Spencer. He graduated from Washington High and went on to graduate from the University of Portland.
He married Ann Marie Buffum May 1953. Together, they had five children. Keith became a CPA and worked in the Portland area.
He loved the beach and fishing, spending his retirement in Ocean Park, with many visits from family and friends. An annual highlight was the guys fishing trip every August. Along with fishing Keith enjoyed playing cards, Yahtzee and daily trips to the post office with walks to the library. He was a loving Dad, Grandpa and Great Grandpa, and will be missed.
Keith is survived by his sister, Arlyne; children, Mark (Marjorie), Nanette (Les), Cecilia (Matt) and Kathleen (Brady) eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his beloved son, Paul.
Services will be held on December 31 at 11 a.m. at 8701 NE 119th St, Vancouver, Washington.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances would be appreciated to Mercy Corps or St. Vincent de Paul.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Thank you for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.