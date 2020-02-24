OCEAN PARK — Kenneth “Kenny” Ray Gierke, 69, of Ocean Park, Washington passed away Feb. 7, 2020 from a suspected heart attack. Kenny was born to Helen and Melvin Gierke in Vancouver, Wash., on Dec. 29, 1950. He was a talented baseball player growing up and he graduated in 1969 from Fort Vancouver High School. Kenny was a Veteran, honorably serving in the Air Force.
He married his wife, Linda Gierke, on April 20, 1984 and they enjoyed 35 years of marriage. Kenny loved the beach life and eventually moved to Ocean Park, where he and Linda have lived for the last 20 years. It was during his residence at the coast that Kenny began driving school bus #13 for the Ocean Beach School District, a job he loved and he was loved by students, teachers and staff even until the day of his passing. When Kenny wasn’t driving school bus, you could typically find him at home with some kind of sporting event on TV, or out on the boat fishing, on the beach clam digging or crabbing off the jetty.
Kenny was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Mike Gierke, Paul Gierke and Robert Gierke; sisters, Angie Wager and Ida Sharp, as well as his beloved dog, Ruby Louise. Kenny is survived by his wife, Linda, and their children, Susan Perry, Chet Goff, and Brian Perry. Kenny and Linda shared three grandchildren, a great-grandson, and great-granddaughter, due this May. He is also survived by his brother, Terry Gierke and his niece, Tina Luckey. Kenny is lovingly celebrated by nieces, nephews, extended family members, and many new and life-long friends and neighbors. Kenny will fondly be remembered for his humor, his ability to make a friend out of every stranger, and his famous smoked salmon.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, March 21, at 1 p.m. at the Long Beach Grange, 5715 Sandridge Road, Long Beach.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Ocean Beach School District to benefit local students. You may designate ASB fund, classroom supplies and/or student lunch accounts.
