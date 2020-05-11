FAIRBANKS — Kenneth A. Jernstrom Sr. passed away peacefully at the age of 95 in the comfort of his home in Fairbanks, Alaska on May 5, 2020 surrounded by his family.
Ken was born on April 13, 1925 in Chinook, Washington to Arthur and Sophia Jernstrom. His father was a Swedish immigrant and his mother was the daughter of Swedish immigrant parents. On Aug. 28, 1948, he married Shirley Mae Lundberg. They raised five sons, Arthur, Steven, Robert, Kenneth Jr., and Eric and one daughter, Marcia.
Ken was a longtime Alaskan moving his family from Tacoma, Washington in June 1966. He owned and managed his business, The Ken Jernstrom Company for almost 25 years. His business was in wholesale groceries and served local businesses and restaurants throughout the interior of Alaska. He enjoyed watching football and his favorite team was the Seattle Seahawks.
Ken was a World War II veteran. He enlisted in the Navy when he was 17 in 1943, and served in the South Pacific during the war. After the war he attended the University of Washington and the University of Puget Sound on the GI Bill.
He is survived by his children Arthur (Susan), Marcia Scallion (Gary), Robert (Cherie), Kenneth Jr., and Lila, wife of Steven and in addition many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his first cousin, Virgina Wisner of Chinook. He is preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Shirley Mae and their other sons, Steven, Eric and Ronald (infant). He is also preceded in death by his second wife, Beverly Elaine Smith of Chinook. Beverly is survived by her daughters, Greta and Kimberly Smith.
A celebration of life will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Friends of Chinook School (FOCS) PO Box 243, Chinook, WA 98614 in memory of Kenneth Jernstrom.
