Kenneth (Kenny) William Setala

NASELLE — Kenneth (Kenny) William Setala passed away May 4th, 2022 with his family by his side.

Kenny was born on March 25, 1938, in Astoria, Oregon to John and Pauline Setala. Kenny’s childhood years were spent on the family farm in Rosburg, WA on Eden Valley Road where he began his lifelong love of animals. The loss of his father at a young age meant that Kenny spent much of his time helping run the family farm and was also eager to lend a hand to everyone around him. Kenny attended Grays River Elementary School and graduated as Valedictorian from Naselle High School in 1956.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Thank you for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.