NASELLE — Kenneth (Kenny) William Setala passed away May 4th, 2022 with his family by his side.
Kenny was born on March 25, 1938, in Astoria, Oregon to John and Pauline Setala. Kenny’s childhood years were spent on the family farm in Rosburg, WA on Eden Valley Road where he began his lifelong love of animals. The loss of his father at a young age meant that Kenny spent much of his time helping run the family farm and was also eager to lend a hand to everyone around him. Kenny attended Grays River Elementary School and graduated as Valedictorian from Naselle High School in 1956.
After graduation Kenny joined the U.S. Navy and served his country for four years as an electrician. Upon leaving the Navy he worked for Boeing in Seattle and attended Lower Columbia Community College. His love of the outdoors eventually drew him toward a 34-year career working for Weyerhaeuser in the woods and in their log yards.
Kenny’s best years were spent with Loretta, his life partner, taking care of the family, pets, and enjoying their life together at their Salmon Creek Road home in Naselle. Kenny had a soft spot in his heart for animals and loved adopting dogs and cats from the local animal shelter. He will be remembered by many for his love of visiting with friends over many cups of coffee at the local “hangouts” in Naselle and Rosburg.
Kenny leaves behind his life partner, Loretta Smalley; stepdaughters Jennifer (Jeff) Canessa and Lynn Kingelin (Chris Barchak); stepson Glen (Erika) Smalley; niece Kelly (Ken) Shiel; nephew Chuck (Beth) Richter; sister Carol Richter; Brother James Setala and ten grandchildren.
A celebration of life gathering will be held on Friday, Aug. 5 starting at 1 p.m. at the Rosburg Hall in Rosburg, WA. Bring a dish to share if you wish.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Thank you for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.