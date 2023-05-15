Kenneth Sonntag

OCEAN PARK — Kenneth Sonntag, known as Ken to many, passed away on April 24, 2023, in Astoria, Oregon after a long battle with addiction. He was 47 years old.

Ken was born on July 17, 1975, in Seattle, Washington to his parents Stan and Dori Sonntag. When Ken was four years old, the family moved to the Peninsula where Ken and his sister Jessica were raised. He attended Ilwaco High School where he graduated in 1993. Ken had an interest in communications and attended Clark Community College.

