OCEAN PARK — Kenneth Sonntag, known as Ken to many, passed away on April 24, 2023, in Astoria, Oregon after a long battle with addiction. He was 47 years old.
Ken was born on July 17, 1975, in Seattle, Washington to his parents Stan and Dori Sonntag. When Ken was four years old, the family moved to the Peninsula where Ken and his sister Jessica were raised. He attended Ilwaco High School where he graduated in 1993. Ken had an interest in communications and attended Clark Community College.
After moving back to the Peninsula, Ken worked at Jack’s Country Store, in landscaping, and at Oman and Sons. He found joy in every job he did.
Ken was known for being a loving and happy man who had an easy laugh and was always up for an adventure with his friends. He loved spending time with his family, rooting for the Seattle Seahawks, and grabbing a slice of pizza at his favorite restaurant, Chico’s.
Ken will be remembered for the great all-around athlete that he was. From his earliest days of catching butterflies on the Little League field to becoming a hardworking and successful athlete in track, football, and wrestling, he was always inspired by and supportive of his teammates. He was someone who lived with passion and always put a smile on the face of those around him.
The Sonntag family want to thank Ken’s friends and community for rallying around him when he was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2004. His recovery was so successful because of your support and encouragement.
Ken will be missed deeply by all who knew him. He is survived by his father Stan Sonntag, mother Dori Sonntag, sister Jessica Sonntag, wife Veronica (Salmonson) Sonntag, sons Seth and Adam Sonntag, and daughter Mercedes Sonntag.
A Celebration of Life will be held on June 24, 2023, 12 p.m., at Chico’s Pizza. 4301 Pacific Way, Seaview, WA. 98644
Arrangements provided by Penttila’s Funeral Home. Condolences can be left at penttilaschapel.com
