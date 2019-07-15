MISSISSIPPI — Kenneth Stackhouse, 76, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019, at University Medical Center in Jackson, MS. He was born May 2, 1943, to the late Stanley Stackhouse and the late Marjorie Gabrielson Stackhouse.
He enjoyed restoring old cars, flying remote control airplanes and remote-control boats. He loved working with his hands and being outdoors.
Survivors include his sons: Aaron Stackhouse and Kenneth Stanley Stackhouse, Jr.; his sister, Carol DuPree of Fulton. He also leaves behind his faithful furry friend, Pita. He was preceded in death by his parents.
No public services have been selected. Senter Funeral Directors is assisting the family.
