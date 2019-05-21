PORTLAND — Kristina Marie Russum died May 10, 2019 in Portland, Ore. She was born on Sept. 30, 1957 in Honolulu, Hawaii to Walter and Barbara Burgher. She last resided in Ilwaco, Wash. She was raised in Astoria, Ore., Ocean Park, Wash., and Oysterville, Wash. She was a bookkeeper.
Kristina is survived by her husband, Richard Russum at the family home; her daughters, Shannon (Micah) Vertefeuille of Naselle, Wash.; Colette Schwach of Fraser, Mich.; Carlie McCarthy of Quincy, Calif.; and Rikki Brady of Chinook, Wash., as well as her nine grandchildren. She also leaves behind her sister Stacy Womack of Astoria, Ore. and her two brothers, Paul Burgher of Westport, Wash., and Erik Burgher of Astoria, Ore.
Mrs. Russum enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, being with her select friends, gardening, sturgeon fishing, shrimping, and loved the Seattle Seahawks. At Mrs. Russum’s request, no public services will be held at this time. Brown’s Funeral Home in Camas, Wash. has been entrusted with the arrangements. To sign the guest registrar, go to brownsfh.com.
