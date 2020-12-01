OCEAN PARK — L. Deane Hook went home to be with the Lord on Nov 11, 2020. He passed away at home. He had not been well for sometime, so he enjoyed all opportunities to share his love with family and friends.

Dean was born to Laurel and Barbara Hook on Jan. 8, 1947, in Loma Linda, Calif. He was named for his grandpa Leonard, but always went by Dean or Dino.

Dean went to high school in Redlands, Calif., where he met Pamela Twiss. They dated for two years in college and married in 1967. The newlyweds moved to Northern California and Dean attended Humboldt University. He graduated in 1970 with a degree in wildlife biology. His daughter Cynthia was born in time to attend his graduation.

Dean worked for the forest service, taught high school and was a railroad engineer for 25 years. He also owned and operated a motel and drove a cement truck on the Peninsula.

Dean was a dedicated and loving husband and father and his two girls, Cynthia Hook and Nancy Von Essen, were his pride and joy. He loved to cook and fixed breakfast for his family often — “Papa’s pancakes” were the best. He loved hard work and taught his girls to work hard. Loving the outdoors, hunting, fishing and golf were a few hobbies. His girls were taught to fish and helped their dad build fly-rods and tie fishing flies. His friends loved his homemade jerky and smoked salmon. Each of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren received one of Papa’s handmade toy boxes. There was often laughter around the kitchen table as all the kids played Aggravation with Papa.

Dean especially loved to serve the Lord in his church and the community. He helped cook for men’s prayer breakfast and made blueberry pancakes as a treat at Naselle Youth Camp. He and his best friend trimmed trees and moved appliances for those in need. He was also active in helping with a Christian young men’s group started by his grandson, Zachary.

Dean is survived by his wife, Pamela; his children, Cynthia and Nancy; grandchildren, Ashley, Austin Dean, Marissa, Zachary, Tyler and three great-grandchildren, Timothy, Aubrey and Aaron Dean. He is also survived by his brother, Steven Hook. He will be sadly missed.

Arrangements are by Penttila’s Chapel by The Sea, Long Beach.

