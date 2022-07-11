SEAVIEW — LaJuan Vestal Lingo passed away Jan. 20, 2022, in Centralia, Washington. He was born Jan. 19, 1943, in McLean, Texas. LaJuan came to the Northwest in 1945 with his mother, Clemetis Hansen, to join her family in Westport, Oregon.
LaJuan attended grade school in Wauna, Oregon. In 1953, he and his mother moved to Seaview, Washington. LaJuan graduated from Ilwaco High School and always remembered his classmates fondly, staying in touch and attending many of the class reunions throughout the years.
LaJuan joined the U.S. Army in 1959, serving in Germany. He made the most of the opportunity to travel and learn, and treasured his experiences overseas. After the service, LaJuan settled in the Portland, Oregon, area and began a successful concrete pumping business. He contributed to some of the local iconic construction projects, including several of the high-rise buildings in Portland and surrounding area, as well as many bridges, including all of those leading to Mount St. Helens after the eruption in 1980.
LaJuan is survived by Jo Ann Lingo, his wife of 25 years; as well as his sisters, Anna Lee Larimore (Doug Thompson), and Debra Hansen (Doug Dorst); his children, Margie Staggs (Ed Staggs), Eric Lingo, Audrey Bailey; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
LaJuan and Jo Ann combined their entrepreneurial spirits to create a successful grounds maintenance company in 1998, which allowed them to work side by side for 20 years, and afforded them a comfortable and interesting life together. Jo Ann lovingly cared for LaJuan through his final years.
LaJuan was a loyal friend with a loving heart, a big smile and bear hugs to spare. He loved the beach, carpentry and mechanics, fishing and hiking, and enjoying great food. He was always ready to help out with a project or simply share his enthusiasm for life. He had a melodious whistle and a humorous way of seeing the world. His family and friends will miss his affectionate and cheerful ways.
A Celebration of Life for LaJuan will be held Sunday, July 24, 2022, 12 p.m. at 687 State Route 101, Chinook, WA 98614. All are welcome. Please RSVP to Jo Ann at 360-259-8662. Text or call.
