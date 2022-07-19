OCEAN PARK — Larry F. Bresee, 79, of Ocean Park, WA left the physical world on July 9, 2022, after a lengthy battle with cancer.
He was born in Aberdeen, WA to Frank and Joyce Bresee. Larry graduated from Aberdeen Weatherwax High School in 1961. After High School Larry served in the U.S. Army for three years and was stationed in Korea. Upon returning home Larry took a job at Weyerhaeuser for 34 years before retiring and deciding to settle down on the peninsula. Larry was an active member of the VFW, Moose Lodge, and Eagles Club.
Larry was preceded in death by his wife of 37 years, Joanne Bresee, his second wife Karla and her son David. He was also preceded in death by his parents Frank and Joyce, son Thomas Bresee, and brother Wayne Bresee. Larry is survived by his first wife, Linda Lake who is the mother of his children; sister, Linda Bresee of Snohomish WA; daughter Jeanette Mainord of Nampa ID, stepson Greg Wambolt and stepdaughter Dana Wambolt and previous stepdaughter Roberta. He is also survived by his son-in-law Jon Mainord, three grandsons and one great-grandson.
There will be a very casual Celebration of Life at the Ocean Park Moose Lodge on Aug. 6 at 1 p.m. Larry would have found it annoying to know there is an obituary and/or celebration of life, because as deeply as he loved the people in his life, he struggled to understand how deeply the love was returned.
