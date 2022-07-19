OCEAN PARK — Larry F. Bresee, 79, of Ocean Park, WA left the physical world on July 9, 2022, after a lengthy battle with cancer.

He was born in Aberdeen, WA to Frank and Joyce Bresee. Larry graduated from Aberdeen Weatherwax High School in 1961. After High School Larry served in the U.S. Army for three years and was stationed in Korea. Upon returning home Larry took a job at Weyerhaeuser for 34 years before retiring and deciding to settle down on the peninsula. Larry was an active member of the VFW, Moose Lodge, and Eagles Club.

