PORTLAND — Larry Walker died Feb. 23, 2021, at the age of 75 in Portland, Oregon. Larry was born April 17, 1945, in Vanport, Oregon, and considered Portland their hometown. Larry was the youngest of six siblings; he liked everyone, and everyone loved him.
He was a longtime participant in the Special Olympics, where his specialties were bowling and golf. His other interests included collecting bells and snow globes, and he had amassed a large assortment of each over the years. He loved Batman, Christmas, and TV westerns, and he enjoyed coffee, his favorite beverage.
He is survived by his sister, Karen and many nieces and nephews who will miss his gentle, amiable nature. A memorial will be scheduled when it becomes safe for groups to gather again. In lieu of flowers, the family requests those who knew Larry make donations to the Special Olympics in his name.
