RAYMOND — The Williams and Lead families have suffered a devastating loss with the passing of Navy Veteran Larry W. Williams, 70, on Oct. 18, 2021.
Larry was born on Feb. 1, 1951, to William L. Sr. and Creasy (Stigall) Williams in Newberry, Michigan. The family settled in South Bend, Wash., and he graduated from South Bend High School in 1969 where he excelled in several sports. His love of kids and school sports put him on the radio in the ’80s, and he became one of the voices on both KAPA and KSWW radio stations broadcasting the three-area high school’s sporting events.
On July 3, 1981, he married Jerry Lead (Heath) Williams and he not only gained a wife but a son, Jeremy. He was a loving and caring husband, father, papa, brother, uncle, in-law and friend who showered his family and friends with unconditional love and support.
Larry was a Navy Veteran and was very proud of his service to our country. He joined the U.S. Navy in 1970 and served three tours of duty in Vietnam. After his military service he primarily worked in the timber and seafood industries running heavy equipment driving long haul, dump and log trucks. Larry was a member of The Fraternal Order Of Free And Accepted Masons, Scottish Rite, and Afifi Shriners. He was also a Life member of DAV Disabled American Veterans.
Larry was preceded in death by both of his parents and his sister Velma (Polly) Davis and brothers, Jessie Joe and William L. Jr. Williams.
Survivors include his wife of 40 years Jerry; son Jeremy (Carmina) Heath; his cat Whiskers; grandchildren: Kamiryn, Lennon, Kallie, Brodyn and Bella Heath. He is also survived by his two surrogate daughters, Lynne Busse Anderson and Heather Rich Groves and their families; sister, Linda (Cecil) Gunter and brothers, Dale (Connie), David (Terri), Clarence (Toni), Delmar (Susie) Williams and families.
Additional survivors are in-laws Leon P. Lead and Kevin and Cathey McMurry and their families, and a couple of hundred nieces and nephews who adored him. Uncle Boink was at his happiest when he was showing the nieces and nephews how to hunt, fish and teaching them how to repair things as well as demonstrating how they work. Family and friends meant everything to Larry and you could always count on him.
Due to the pandemic a celebration of life with full military honors will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are by Stoller’s Mortuary in Raymond.
