PORTLAND — Laura “Faye” Kermes, 65, passed away Jan. 27, 2019, with her family by her side at St. Vincent Medical Center in Portland, Ore.
She was born Dec. 17, 1953, in Detroit, Michigan to Jack and Jerry Howdeshell.
She is survived by her parents, her sister and sister’s husband Jackie and Raul Flores, her sister Charlene Kaye, her daughters and their husbands: Nicole and Michael Piken, Vinessa and Jarrod Karnofski, and Victoria and Jesse Comer, and her eight grandchildren.
Faye was an avid philanthropist and volunteer wherever she lived and loved to help support local food banks, shelters and community service projects. She also invested in the local parks and school music programs. Faye’s creativity was never-ending, and she had a great sense of humor, and easily connected with new people and built long-lasting relationships. Faye devoted much of her time to caring for her home and animals.
Faye was preceded in death by her husband, William Joseph Kermes.
A wake will be held at Abbracci Coffee in Long Beach, Washington on Friday, Feb. 1, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Donations on her behalf can be sent to Peninsula Poverty Response, P.O. Box 655 Ocean Park, WA 98640.
