OCEAN PARK — Laura Mae (Jordan) Klang, 93, died Aug. 25, 2021, in Ocean Park.
Laura was born in Norfolk, Virginia to Fannie B. and John R. Jordan on March 13, 1928. She was the youngest of seven children. Her family moved to Kentucky when she was two. She grew up in Louisville, Kentucky and graduated from Shawnee High School.
While attending Purdue University, she met Don Klang. They were married in the Shawnee Baptist Church in 1949 in Louisville. Don was recalled into the Air Force and Laura became a pharmacist. She became registered in Indiana, Ohio, Utah, Alabama, and Florida and worked in every state except Alabama.
When Don retired from the Air Force in 1976, they moved to California. There she pursued a career in real estate while they also operated a small vineyard. In 2002, they moved to Nahcotta where she furthered her interests in real estate.
Not ones to be idle, the couple then ran the Rain or Shine Craft Shop in Ocean Park from 2003 to 2013.
Laura is survived by her husband, Don; a son, Ron; four grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and one nephew.
At her request there will be no services.
To plant a tree in memory of Laura Klang as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Thank you for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.