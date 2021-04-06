LONG BEACH — Leland Herbert Kester, 93, passed away on March 31, 2021, with his family and friends. He was born on Feb. 9, 1928, at the Salvation Army Children’s Hospital in Los Angeles, California to Herbert and Beatrice Kester.
When he was just a young boy he went into the military and became a cryptographer. He worked for the forest service department for over 30 years in Juneau, Alaska, in Washington, DC and in San Francisco, California.
Leland could speak five languages, including Arabic and French which he spoke fluently.
He was a World War II veteran. He was a member of the American Legion and he was a member of the Elks Lodge for 56 years.
He is preceded in death by his brothers, Donald and David Kester; sister-in-law, Carlene; both his parents Herbert and Beatrice Kester; a brother-in-law, Floyd Orr and his step-papa, Paul Nickerson.
He is survived by his sister, Anita Orr from Kalispell, Montana; a nephew John Orr; niece, Debbie Engdahl also from Kalispell Montana; a sister, Ann Nickerson and her husband Mike Miller their two children Josh and Tanya.
Services were held on Saturday, April 3, 2021.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Thank you for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.