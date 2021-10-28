IDAHO — Leslie W Nash, 83, went to meet his heavenly family on Oct. 20, 2021, in Idaho.
Les was born in Anoka, Minnesota in 1939 where he excelled in sports and shenanigans. He joined the United States Army and met the love of his life, Tanina while stationed in Eritrea, Africa. They raised three beautiful girls and lived the Army life for 12 years.
During his time in the armed forces, Les received many awards including expert sharpshooter, National defense service medal with the 101st Airborne division and numerous good conduct medals.
His next adventure was leaving the Midwest with his family and heading west to Utah where he received his degree in teaching at Southern Utah State College. He taught and coached all sports for over 30 years.
He received a lifetime achievement award for coaching eight-man football in Idaho, mentoring hundreds of student athletes to successful futures. His teaching skills garnered him numerous teaching awards, but the best award was the lifelong friendships he shared with students and players throughout his life.
Les will be remembered for his tenacity in coaching and teaching, his one liners and his many moves with his family in tow. From Maryland, Germany, Kentucky, Tennessee, Minnesota, Utah, Nevada, Idaho, Washington and Oregon, Les left his mark! His biggest accomplishment was how he loved his family.
He leaves behind his wife of 62 years, Tanina; daughters, Sondra and Jim Eaton, Wendy and John Buell, Stephanie Nash and John Goff; grandsons, Derek and wife Shaun, Alyvia, Jaxton, Lucas, Corbyn, Caleb; his brothers, Jerry and David Nash; his sister, Lana Thompson plus numerous nieces and nephews.
Rest in peace Dad. We love you forever.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Thank you for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.