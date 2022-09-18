OCEAN PARK — Lester (Les) Gernert passed away on Sept. 7, 2022. Les was born Feb. 9., 1935 in Morristown N.J. to Beatrice and Charles Gernert and spent his early life in New Jersey.
At the age of 17 he joined the U.S. Navy and served at the Naval Air Station in Key West, Florida. In his final year of service, he served aboard the Valcour A.V.P. 55, which left Norfolk, Virginia and cruised to Trinidad, Rio De Janeiro, Capetown, Mombasa and to its final destination, Bahrain in the Persian Gulf.
He spent the next several months calling on most every country in the Gulf including Iran and Iraq then on to Pakistan and India and back through the Red Sea, the Suez Canal with stops in Naples, Cannes, then on to the states. Les always considered that to be the biggest adventure of his young life.
After leaving the Navy, Les returned to his old neighborhood in Newark, N.J.
He reconnected with his girlfriend from his teen years, Carol Patnaude. They were subsequently married in 1956. They remained married for 21 years and then divorced. They parted not in anger but with sadness; they had one child, their beloved daughter, Lynda Beth, who is married to Kurt Neumann and lives in Littleton, Colorado along with their two children, Branden and Jessica.
While living in the Chicago area in 1981, Les married Linda Sawyers, a single mother who was raising four children on her own. In 1985, Les and Linda decided to move to the Pacific Northwest and settle on their five-acre dream home near La Center, Washington. There were some fruit trees on the property but it was mostly pasture where they kept a couple of horses for the boys. After the boys had moved on with their lives, Les and Linda turned the property into a “mini-farm” where they grew just about any kind fruit tree you can think of along with a variety of berries and nut trees; it was a matter of growing too much to eat but not enough to sell, but they loved it.
By 2005 Les was about to retire from his work in industrial sales. The work required to maintain their property became more difficult so they decided to sell out and move to the Long Beach Peninsula, where they remained until his death.
In addition to daughter Lynda, he leaves behind his best friend and the girl he loved, “until death do they part...” his wife Linda. He also leaves his stepchildren, Lori Dorsey and her family, along with Jack Sawyers and family, and youngest daughter Carla Wikoff and her wife, Linda. Last but not least, James “Mike” Sawyers, whom Les had in his life since James was four years old and considered by Les to be his natural son along with James’ family, wife Jessica, son Andrick, daughters Adrianna and Emma.
As per Les’s request there will be no services and his remains will be cremated with the ashes scattered at sea by his wife.
