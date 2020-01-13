ILWACO — Linda Lee Turl, 71, of Ocean Park, Wash., passed away on Nov. 26, 2019 in Ilwaco, Wash.
She was born Aug. 21, 1948, in Navado, California, the daughter of the late Elsie and Walter Gordon. She lived the majority of her life in Fresno, California where her marriage to Cliford James Hillburn produced three children that Linda devoted her life to raising. Linda was predominantly a stay at home mother. She was known for her innate sense of humor and the love that she had for her children and grandchildren.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Scott Michael Gordon, and son, Lee Edward Hillburn.
She is survived by her little brother, Eric Gordon of Newberg, Oregon and two daughters, Lauri Bean, Lisa and Arils Joe McClelland of Ocean Park. She is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, all of whom bear the mark of a love only Linda could give: Clay McClelland, Chance McClelland, Brandon McClelland, Andrew Gravlee, Andrew Gravlee Jr., Sabrina and Tyler Rogstad, Hayden Blake. Bennett Blake, Janie Bean, Jeffrey Bean III, Jackey Habermann, Johnie Bean, Shirley Richardson, Tabitha Kruse, Aunna Gravlee, Reese Ingle
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Jan. 18, at 3 p.m., at the Peninsula Senior Center in Ocean Park, with refreshments to follow. Private interment will be held at the Clovis Cemetery where several generations of her family are at rest.
Her guestbook is available at www.penttilaschapel.com.
