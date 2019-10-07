OREGON — Former Peninsula resident Linda M. Stedman, 72, died at her Rockaway Beach, Oregon residence on Oct. 3, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. The daughter of Lyle and Mary Rosburg, she was born April 14, 1947 in Sioux City, Iowa.
Linda grew up on a farm eight miles outside of Mapleton, Iowa, population around 900. She went to grade school and high school in Mapleton, Iowa. She was the Monona County REC Queen in 1964. The oldest of eight children in a Roman Catholic household, Linda and her brother Jim were born, then several years later, six more children arrived. Linda was a second mother to the younger children. She helped wash clothes with a wringer washer and hang them out on a line and she helped with milking cows at one time and working bean fields.
Linda went to Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa where she met and married Terry Stoffer. They had one son, Alan. Linda worked to put Terry through school and later the family moved to Des Moines, Iowa.
Linda always had a career and later moved to Chicago, working in sales and marketing. There she met John Stedman. When they married, Linda moved to the Pacific Northwest living in Bremerton, Wash., and later Long Beach, Wash. They liked to travel to visit family in their RV. Linda loved the water and the ocean with John teaching her how to sail on their sailboat. Linda was crushed when John succumbed to brain cancer. She attended St. Mary’s Parish in Seaview praying for John’s healing, becoming very active in the church.
When life became hard, she met Robert Grundy and together they built a life in the Tillamook County area. Bob taught Linda how to fish and hunt, and she loved this new life. They went clamming and crabbing along the coast. She made the best smoked salmon. They enjoyed camping in their motorhome at Olallie Lake and numerous other areas. As Linda got sick, Bob took care of her, traveling weekly and sometimes daily to appointments. They spent every minute together, visiting the ocean often and enjoying the sunsets.
She like to read novels, especially John Grisham. She especially liked to decorate her home and make it picture perfect. When her son Alan passed she focused on her grandson, Jacob, and dearly loved to spend time with him. Distance kept them apart, but she especially loved his visits in the last few months. She liked to take him special places where he could remember their time together; deep sea fishing, riding the zip line and crabbing. Everyone will remember Linda in their own special way.
Linda is survived by her life partner, Robert Grundy of Rockaway Beach, Ore.; brothers James (Jim) Rosburg and wife Linda of N. Las Vegas, Nevada, Thomas Rosburg and wife Carmen of Colo, Iowa, and Raymond Rosburg and wife Gaylene of Mapleton, Iowa; sisters, Nancy Ann Bevins and husband Kenny of Missoula, Montana, Jeanne Hasbrouck and husband Steve of Pea Ridge, Arkansas, Susan Rosburg and husband Richard Warren of Omaha, Nebraska, and Rita Rosburg and husband Jim Leslie of Des Moines, Iowa; grandchild, Jacob Stoffer of West Des Moines, Iowa; daughter-in-law and Jacob’s mother, Kirstin Mains; stepchildren, Patty Glenn, Joanna Haws, Carrie Ahlstrom, Robert Grundy, Alisha Grundy, Ashley Brown, and their families; and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and step-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Alan Stoffer; her parents and husband John Stedman.
Recitation of The Rosary will be held Saturday, Oct. 12, at 11 a.m., at Penttila’s Chapel by the Sea in Long Beach. Funeral Mass will be celebrated that afternoon beginning at 1 p.m., at St. Mary’s Church in Seaview. Following a luncheon at the church, graveside rites will follow at Ilwaco Cemetery. Her guestbook is available at www.penttilaschapel.com.
