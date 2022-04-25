Obituary: Lois Brass

OCEAN PARK — After a long battle with small vessel disease and resulting dementia, Lois Elaine Swanson Brass, 92, passed away peacefully on Aug. 26, 2021, surrounded by her daughters.
Born in Blaine, Washington, to Jack and Rooney (nee Gislason) Swanson, Lois was described as a strong, quiet, and somewhat shy child. She was baptized in the Blaine Icelandic Lutheran Church and grew up on her family’s dairy and chicken farm, which no doubt fueled her life-long passion for birds, animals, and nature from a very young age. Lois participated in 4H and Future Farmers of America in her youth.
Lois graduated from Blaine high school in 1947, and from Pacific Lutheran College in 1951, where she sang soprano in the Choir of the West all four years. In 1950, Lois met Robert Julius Brass in a folk-dance class at PLC, and quickly fell in love. They went on to be married on April 4th, 1952, remaining married for 52 years until Bob's death in 2004.
Lois became an elementary school teacher and remained in that profession for a total of 30 years, first in the Clover Park School District, Lakewood, Wash., then in Beaverton, Oregon, School District prior to retiring in 1985. While in Beaverton, Lois and Bob were active in the Beaverton Teachers' Bowling League and the Tualatin Twirlers square dancing club. Lois enjoyed the outdoors all her life and camping and hiking were favorite family activities.
She and Bob retired to Ocean Park, Wash. There, she was a charter member of Ocean Park Lutheran Church, and she continued to live in their home, lovingly tending to the yard and gardens, and hosting various family members over the years as they visited the area. Although a shy and private woman, Lois enjoyed participating in church choir, quilting groups, and Eastern Star in recent years. She also served as a church council member and regularly working on the annual rummage sale committee. Lois previously was an active member of Delta Kappa Gamma and served as a Pacific Lutheran Alumni Association Corporate Liaison for Ocean Park Lutheran Church for several years.
Lois was a dedicated mother, raising four children as well as the numerous dogs, cats, lizards, and hamsters they brought home. She was a wonderful craftswoman, arranging flowers and providing crafts for her church, family members, weddings, and other events throughout her time on the peninsula.
Lois was predeceased by her parents, Jack & Rooney; her sister Charlotte; her husband Bob; her son Robert John, and her cousin Carl Swanson. She leaves behind her daughters Christine Brass of University Place, Wash., Vickie (Steve) Tennant of Sisters, Ore., and Robi (David) Kozinski of Ocean Park, Wash. Additionally, she is survived by her grandchildren, Sarah (Steve) Durrant of Spokane, Wash., Andrew Kozinski of Garland, Texas, RJ Brass (Jenna) of Calhoun, GA., Kate (Kyle) Hilton of Madison, MS, Zack Brass of Bend, Ore., Angie Tennant of Portland, Ore., Becky Kozinski of Plano, Texas, and her niece and nephews, Mary (Don) Granger of Lakeside, Mont., Bill Brass of Gulfport, MS, and David Bumgardner of Beaverton, Ore., as well as two great-grandsons and two great-granddaughters.
Due to the pandemic restrictions, the belated celebration of life will be held at Ocean Park Lutheran Church on May 14, 2022 at 1p.m.
