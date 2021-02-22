NASELLE — Lois “LoLo” Lynne Wakefield, age 81, of Naselle, Wash., passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 5, 2021.
Lois was born to Albert and Mary Nelsen on Sept. 30, 1939 in Longview, Wash. She married Wayne G. Wakefield on Oct. 25, 1956, and lived in Longview for the first 12 years of their marriage. In 1968, they moved their growing family to Rosburg, Wash., purchasing a 50-acre farm on Mill Road.
Lois served as a 4-H volunteer for 50-plus years and also as Fair Manager for Wahkiakum County. Cooking was a huge part of her life from local restaurants, senior citizen lunches, Covered Bridge Dinner, Finn Festival, and Naselle High School where she started a Culinary Program. Lois retired from the Naselle Youth Camp as the Culinary Manager.
Any time, day or night, her kids would give her an S.O.S call looking for cooking advice. Without hesitation, she would throw out a delicious solution for the problem. She also had a joy for flowers and plants and volunteered as a Master Gardener. If the family had plants in need rescue, LoLo was the one to go to. Her yard reflected the countless hours and love she poured into it.
She is survived by her six children: Jim (Linda) Wakefield of Pahoa, HI; Doug (Ann) Wakefield of Kelso, Wash.; Julie Rouzee of Cheney, Wash.; Joyce Koski of Kelso, Wash.; Dan (Tiffany) Wakefield of Puyallup, Wash.; Joni (Shaun) Matthews of Grays River, Wash., and a host of treasured grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donate to Wahkiakum 4-H Leaders Council at P.O. Box 278 Cathlamet, WA 98612.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Thank you for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.