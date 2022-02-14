FEDERAL WAY — Louis Lee Townsend, 84, formerly a long-time resident of Surfside, passed away peacefully on Jan. 18, 2022 after battling late stage multiple myeloma for the past couple of years.
Lee was born in Nampa, Idaho on Feb. 16, 1937 to Darley Louis Townsend and Carolyn (Millspaugh) Townsend. He grew up in Homedale, Idaho, graduating from Homedale High School in 1955. An active and involved student, Lee starred as a fullback on the Trojan football squad and earned a scholarship to the College of Idaho. He was elected class president, student body president, Honor Society president and served on the staff of the school paper and the annual staff. He also attended Boys State with the Idaho State Legislature, won the school Babe Ruth award for athletics, and was voted “Most Likely to Succeed” by his classmates.
After high school, Lee attended the College of Idaho and later graduated from the University of Idaho in 1961. He met the love of his life, Anita Howell, while at the university. They were married in September 1960 and were together until her death in 2020. The summer after their marriage was spent on a lookout in the Idaho mountains. His experiences in the wilderness were among his most cherished memories.
Lee entered the U.S. Army following graduation, serving in Maine and Germany near the infamous Fulda Gap, a hot spot during the cold war with the USSR. He was assigned as a public information specialist and wrote articles for the local command in Germany as well as for the European issue of the “Stars and Stripes” newspaper, which was read by all troops in that theater.
While in Europe, he travelled extensively with Anita when on leave, visiting France, Italy, and other nearby countries. Lee’s experiences during his time in the army were documented in a fictionalized account entitled, “Todd Ross Gets Drafted,” published in 2005.
Following Lee’s discharge from the army, the couple returned to Idaho, and both entered the teaching field in north Idaho. A lifelong learner, he went on to earn a master’s degree in education. In 1968, the couple was blessed with the birth of their only child, a daughter, Suzette.
Lee and Anita continued teaching in Oregon, Arizona and Washington, specializing in early reading programs, working tirelessly to help students with learning disabilities or special needs. They retired to the Long Beach Peninsula in 1995 where they provided reading tutoring services to local students for many years. One of Lee’s hobbies was looking for Sasquatch and he frequently went on camping trips with other Big Foot enthusiasts. Throughout his retirement years, he was a prolific author, writing and publishing many books and articles. His books are available through Amazon under various pen names. Lee wrote an article for the Sept.1, 2020 issue of Idaho Magazine. The article titled “Let’s go! Fire!” details some of his experiences working for the Forest Service during the summers of his college years.
Lee was preceded in death by his wife Anita; his parents; and older sister, Darlene. He is survived by his daughter Suzi, her husband Jeff Lewis, grandchildren Kylie, Matthew and David, great-grandson Luke, and brothers Ralph and James. In the last years of their lives, Suzi provided a home and loving care for her parents until their passing, less than two years apart.
Interment was held privately at Gethsemane Cemetery on Jan. 31, 2022 in Federal Way, Washington. An additional memorial gathering for both Lee and Anita will be scheduled for the summer.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Thank you for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.