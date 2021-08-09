LAKEWOOD — Loycel Yvonne Stelzig (Jolly) was born May 21, 1934, in Portland Oregon, to Raymond Smith and Faye Jolly. She passed away in her sleep at her daughter’s home in Lakewood Wash., on July 31, 2021, at the age 87.
Loycel and her older brother Ray were raised by their grandparents, William and Mina Jolly, in Idaville, Oregon. She had one half-brother Billy, two half-sisters, Connie and Margie, who have all preceded her in death.
After graduating from Tillamook High School, she married Gerald Hugo Stelzig and had three children Ricky, Patty and Kathy, along with two stepchildren Randy and Teresa.
For most of her life she worked as a morning cook in Tillamook, Oregon and Naselle, Wash., until she retired. She had many friends that would like to stop by for coffee and a chat before going to work. Many family members have followed her love of cooking.
Loycel loved her Siamese cats, cooking, crocheting, spending time with her family, and growing beautiful flower.
She will be missed dearly by her entire family and many friends. The family will be holding a private ceremony. You are welcome to donate to a local 4H club in her name,
Arrangements were by Scanlin Funeral Home.
