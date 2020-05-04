PORTLAND — Lyle Janz Jr., died April 24, 2020. He was born Dec. 1, 1929, to Lyle Janz Sr. and Barbara (Simmons) Janz in Tacoma, Wash. Lyle was raised in Portland, followed by his sister, Carol Zell who passed recently, and a brother, Richard Janz who lives with his wife Cathy in Clackamas.
Lyle attended the University of Oregon where he met Marilyn Hillman. The two were married in 1951. Lyle then served in the Air Force, stationed with Marilyn in Lerado, Texas. He started work for the trust department of US Bank in Portland in 1954. After earning a juris doctorate in law from Northwestern College of Law in 1958, Lyle was promoted to a Trust Officer in 1964.
Lyle left the US Bank at age 53 and enjoyed a long and comfortable retirement, traveling between homes in Portland, Palm Springs and the Washington coast, where Marilyn and her twin sister, Betty Slade, shared a home.
Lyle and Marilyn were married more than 69 years. They shared a rare bond, daughter Kathy and son Robert.
Marilyn survives Lyle and continues to live in their home at the Mirabella in Portland. Lyle always looked for humor in life. A quick wit, a deep infectious laugh, relaxed sarcasm and unspoken affection made Lyle deeply engaging and endearing. He leaves a legacy of a rich and generous life lived for his family who will keep him in their hearts always.
Lyle Janz was laid to rest in the Ocean Park Cemetery in Washington.
Donations in remembrance of Lyle can be made to either: PathwayOregon Scholarship Program, Duck Athletic Fund (listed under Additional Options) Found here: UofO Donations or University of Oregon Foundation Gift Services, 1720 E. 13th Avenue, Suite 410, Eugene, OR 97403-2253. 541.302.0337
Arrangements are by Zeller Chapel of the Roses, Portland at www.ZellerChapeloftheRoses.com.
