ANACORTES — On April 6, 2021, our world became a bit sadder as Marcia Kay Thorniley left us. She had just passed a milestone birthday in March — her 80th. Although she only spent a few years on the peninsula, Marcia left a deep footprint in the memories of the friends she made here.
She moved here from Bellevue after retiring in 2005. She loved to entertain people from the area as well as friends from around Bellevue who visited the peninsula year’round. She offered her home as a B & B to visiting musicians who performed at different festivals, some from foreign countries. She liked getting to know them and learning about their homeland as well as providing meals for them.
She was a volunteer at the Visitors Center during the time she lived here which was from 2005 until 2010.
She left to live in Anacortes which she dearly loved. She was nearer to her dearest friends some of whom she met in high school. Those longtime relationships meant so much to her. They took very good care of her when she suffered a stroke in 2017 and had been in a nursing home since that time. Thanks to Nancy and Sandy. She was a good friend to all who knew her. She will be missed. She left behind friends on the peninsula, as well as happy memories for both herself and them.
As Marcia was an avid animal lover, any donations made in her memory could be made to either the South Pacific County Humane Society in Long Beach or the Wildlife Center of North Coast in Astoria, Oregon.
