LONG BEACH — Longtime Peninsula resident Mardell (Booi) Bullis, 65, passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home in Long Beach, surrounded by family and friends, on June 30, 2019.
Born on Feb. 23, 1954, to Alfred and Lola Booi, followed by her sister, Myrna (Booi) Lentz and brother Herbert Booi.
Mardell graduated from Ilwaco High School and in 1978 married Jack Mosher. They moved to California and then Georgia.
In 1987, Mardell returned to Ocean Park, Wash., with her three children, Lisa Mosher, Kenneth Mosher and Denise Mosher.
In 1990 she began volunteering in the Senior Nutrition Program (then P.A.C.E) kitchen, where she was later hired and continued to work for 29 years.
In the mid-1990s, Mardell met and married her loving husband, Richard Bullis, who doted on her every day. Sadly, Richard passed away in February 2018.
She has four grandchildren, Crystal and Joseph Strubelt and Emmelee and Natalee Mosher. Her sweet dog, Georgie, misses her immensely.
Mardell believed in hard work and that everybody deserves a second chance. She saw good in everyone and loved to laugh with her countless friends. Her passion was helping people in her community.
She loved feeding people. Mardell worked as head cook for CCAP Senior Nutrition Program/Meals On Wheels for 29 years, where she started as a volunteer.
Though she did not like being in the spotlight, she has appeared in several articles about the program in the Chinook Observer, and was featured in an article titled “Fight against senior hunger” in 2015.
She was awarded citizen of the year twice by the Long Beach ELKS club, for whom she prepared their community holiday meals for many years.
She was an avid, slightly obsessed, collector of antique sewing machines.
She loved crocheting and all things sewing. From making clothes for her and her children to sewing aprons, headscarves, pot holders, napkins, you name it, for the senior nutrition program.
She worked arduously, year-round, crocheting hundreds of handmade dishcloths and sewing hundreds of stockings for the Shoeboxes of Joy Christmas gift program.
Mardel’s resourcefulness was boundless, procuring donations for the senior meals program from Sid’s, Seaview Mobil station, Costco, Fish and Wildlife and many others.
Her energetic and generous nature was contagious. She loved everybody and her cheerful, sarcastic, loving (and fun loving) outlook on life was limitless. Her uplifting nature, laughter and positivity in all matters big and small will be greatly missed.
She fought breast cancer for 10 years with a smile on her face and a smartass attitude.
The family would like to thank the staff at Ocean Beach Medical Clinic/Hospital and Harbor’s Home Health and Hospice for the care and affection they gave to Mardell during her illness.
A memorial celebrating her life and many talents will be held at CCAP Senior Nutrition Program dining room in Ilwaco on Sunday, July 14 at 2 p.m.
In lieu of cards and flowers, we ask that a donation be made to the CCAP Senior Nutrition Program.
