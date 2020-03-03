SOUTH BEND — Longtime Long Beach and Ilwaco resident Margery Ruth Cox, 96, died peacefully in the presence of her family on Feb. 24, 2020, in South Bend. She was born in Potlatch, Idaho on Nov. 21, 1923, the daughter of Alfred and Ruth (Olson) Harris. Marge moved to Camas in 1930, and graduated from Camas High School, class of 1941, before attending Washington State University in Pullman for a couple years.
In a love story for the ages, she married Donald M. Cox on May 7, 1944, in the First Christian Church in Camas and shared 75 years of marriage. They met the summer of ’35, at the ages of 11 and 14, at a church camp on Lacamas Lake. She in later years became a mother to their four children Donna (’47), David (’48), Susan (’53) and Cathi (’61). Incidentally, her parents had celebrated 60 years of marriage themselves.
Marge had a number of fond memories of her youth in the Palouse and life on the family farm. Being the first grandchildren, she and her sister Marian received lots of attention. They liked spending days with Grandma who was a really good cook, but also time with the chickens, pigs and riding “Old Babe” the family horse. Their father ran a dairy, while their mother worked as a bookkeeper at the company-town General Store in Potlatch. Marge was thrilled when her baby brother Jim came along making their family complete. In Camas, as a teenager Marge worked at the local variety store and in the Paper Mill Bag Factory ($0.85/hour) to save money for college. During the war years she worked a job in expediting at Kaiser Shipyards in Vancouver as a stenographer, taking dictation from three bosses. She kept track of steel shipments from back east, all done by phone or letter.
Don and Marge moved to Long Beach in 1950 when he bought into a drug store partnership. She enjoyed square dancing (in the early years), a bowling league, golf, spending time with friends and family on the peninsula. Don and Marge lived in a number of homes within Pacific County communities including Seaview, Long Beach, Ilwaco and South Bend. They also expanded their drug store investments, starting South Bend Pharmacy in 1958, which is now into the third generation of the family.
Always proud to serve the community, Marge was also active in Camp Fire Girls, the PTA and Hospital Auxiliary, and sewed a lot for her daughters and herself, keeping a very busy social life. When the Astoria-Megler Bridge was finished (’66) it opened up many new shopping and entertainment activities, including increased time at the Astoria Golf & Country Club where Marge held nearly every office in the Ladies’ Club including Team Captain and President.
Marge loved to travel and enjoyed trips to Mexico, Scotland, Portugal, China, Japan and all over the U.S. including Hawaii and Alaska, but her highlights were always spending time with family. She had an incredible appreciation of family history, and cherished every single memory of grandparents, parents, aunts & uncles, cousins, her children and she absolutely adored her time with the youngest generations, hearing about their lives and adventures.
She is survived by her husband, Don Cox (age 99); daughter, Donna Noonan of Portland, Ore.; son, David Cox of South Bend; daughter, Susan Cox of Mesa, Ariz.; and daughter, Cathi Barta of Mt. Vernon, Wash; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; sister Marian Donohue of Minneapolis, Minn. and brother Jim Harris of Olympia, Wash.
A celebration of her life is planned to be held for close family and friends on a future date at the Astoria Golf & Country Club.
