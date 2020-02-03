SPOKANE — Margery Ellen (Wirkkala) Ellis, born July 2, 1948, passed away in Spokane, Washington at the Sacred Heart Hospital, Sunday evening, Jan. 26, 2020, after suffering a massive stroke the week before. She was surrounded by her husband, two sons and immediate family.
Margery was devoted to her family, which was her greatest joy in life. She also enjoyed entertaining family and friends. She had a gift for remembering birthdays and held many bridal showers and other events to perfection in her home.
Margery was born in Astoria, Oregon, as the third child in a family of five of Martin and Esther Wirkkala, lifetime residents of Naselle. She graduated as part of the Class of ‘66 from Naselle High School and went on to study at Oral Roberts University in Tulsa, Okla., and then graduated with a degree in speech therapy from the University of Washington.
She married Richard Ellis on June 27, 1970, spent 15 years in Largo, Florida and moved back to the Northwest in 1987. In October 2019, they moved from Ilwaco to Pullman, Washington to be near her son, daughter-in-law and grandson.
She held various jobs through the years as a speech therapist, bank teller, retail clothing manager, sales person for Nautical Brass in Ilwaco and clerical work for the Portland Trail Blazers.
Margery was a strong conservative in both her political and religion beliefs. She never wavered from her convictions and deep faith in her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
She is survived by her husband, Richard; her sons, Evan (Alanna), Eric; and grandson Ethan; brothers, Brian (Eileen) and Arne Wirkkala and sisters, Marilyn (Rod) Madden, Brenda (Alan) See; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services were held at the Naselle Assembly of God Church on Feb. 1, 2020 and her final resting place is at Peaceful Hill Cemetery in Naselle, Washington.
